Bronx gas station employee shot in the head while working

By Tim McNicholas

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- Police say a Bronx gas station employee was shot in the head while working and rushed to the hospital Tuesday.

It happened just after 8 p.m. at a Sunoco gas station on Boston Road near Huguenot Avenue in the Allerton section.

The 49-year-old man was rushed to a local hospital in critical condition.

As CBS2's Tim McNicholas reports, shootings in the area are up 60%. This is the 25th shooting in the 49th Police Precinct this year, compared to 15 this time last year.

People who regularly shop at the gas station said they were devastated to hear about the shooting.

"He was very friendly. Of course, he was very friendly. I mean, as a gas station, as an attendant, I never seen a guy like him," customer Mohammed Sajid said. "It's heartbreaking."

Police have not said what the motive may have been in this shooting, but sources say this does not appear to be a robbery.

Meanwhile, investigators are looking to see if any of the gas station's five security cameras captured anything.

First published on November 22, 2022 / 11:11 PM

