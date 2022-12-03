Police believe same suspect shot gas station attendant in the Bronx, parking enforcement officer in Philadelphia

Police: Same suspect sought in shootings in the Bronx and Philadelphia

NEW YORK -- Police now believe the same man who shot a gas station attendant in the Bronx in late November may be the same man who shot another man in Philadelphia three days later.

The NYPD and Philadelphia Police are working together on tracking the suspect down.

Iftikhar Mehmood was working solo Friday, trying to catch up to every car lined up for gas at the Sunoco on Boston Road in the Allerton section. It's the same Sunoco where Zulfiqaur Ali Albi was shot on Nov. 22.

"I am not afraid. God protect me and bless me, no problem," Mehmood said.

Mehmood said this even after hearing that three days after Ali was shot, police now believe that same man shot a parking enforcement officer point blank in Philadelphia.

Mehmood has faith there will be justice.

"So you think police will catch him?" CBS2's Kristie Keleshian asked.

"Police is good. Police is good. Police is very good," Mehmood said.

Flyers can be found everywhere at the Sunoco linking to a GoFundMe page for Ali and his family that has already raised over $10,000.

"God bless him. I have to pray and everybody pray him. All people, they are coming here, they loved him. Many more people are asking about him because he's a good person," Mehmood said.

The suspect is described to have a medium build, last seen wearing a blue or black ski mask, a blue jacket, gray sweatpants and black boots and gloves, armed with a silver revolver.

Police say if you see him, do not approach him and call 911 immediately.

Ali is still recovering after being taken to Jacobi Medical Center.