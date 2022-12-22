Watch CBS News
Termaine Saulsbury arrested in shootings of Bronx gas clerk, Philadelphia traffic officer

Suspect arrested in Bronx, Philadelphia shootings
Suspect arrested in Bronx, Philadelphia shootings 00:20

NEW YORK -- Authorities in Philadelphia captured a man wanted for two shootings last month, including one in our area.

Termaine Saulsbury was arrested Wednesday night. 

He's accused of shooting a Bronx gas station clerk in the head at random. The victim is in critical condition. 

Saulsbury, 39, is also accused of shooting and injuring a traffic enforcement officer in Philadelphia. 

