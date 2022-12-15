Police: Termaine Saulsbury wanted in connection to Bronx, Philadelphia shootings

Police: Same suspect sought in shootings in the Bronx and Philadelphia

NEW YORK -- Police have identified a suspect wanted in two shootings, one in the Bronx and one in Philadelphia.

Authorities are looking for 39-year-old Termaine Saulsbury.

He's accused of shooting a Bronx gas station attendant in the head on Nov. 22, then shooting and injuring a Philadelphia parking authority officer days later.

Both victims were critically wounded.

Investigators believe Saulsbury, who is considered to be armed and dangerous, is still in the Philadelphia area.