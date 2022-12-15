Watch CBS News
Police: Termaine Saulsbury wanted in connection to Bronx, Philadelphia shootings

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Police: Same suspect sought in shootings in the Bronx and Philadelphia
Police: Same suspect sought in shootings in the Bronx and Philadelphia 01:38

NEW YORK -- Police have identified a suspect wanted in two shootings, one in the Bronx and one in Philadelphia.

Authorities are looking for 39-year-old Termaine Saulsbury.

He's accused of shooting a Bronx gas station attendant in the head on Nov. 22, then shooting and injuring a Philadelphia parking authority officer days later.

READ MORE: Pakistani family struggling to get answers after gas station employee relative shot in the head in the Bronx

Both victims were critically wounded.

Investigators believe Saulsbury, who is considered to be armed and dangerous, is still in the Philadelphia area.

