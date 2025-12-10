Brad Lander announces run for Congress in New York's 10th District

New York City Comptroller Brad Lander says he is running for Congress in New York's 10th District.

Lander released a campaign video Wednesday morning, talking about his years of service in New York. He said he's ready to take on the Trump administration during what he calls "a moment of dark oppression."

Rep. Dan Goldman, a fellow Democrat, currently represents District 10, serving parts of Brooklyn and Lower Manhattan.

NYC Comptroller Brad Lander arrives to speak at a rally after being released from ICE detention on June 17, 2025 in New York City. Michael M. Santiago / Getty Images

Lander was elected as comptroller in 2021 after spending 12 years in the City Council, where he co-founded the Council's Progressive Caucus. He and his family live in Brooklyn.

He ran for mayor earlier this year and gained national attention when he was arrested while observing immigration court at 26 Federal Plaza. He was released hours later, and the charges were dropped.

"While the oligarchy drives an affordability crisis, they shouldn't be able to buy a seat in Congress. While our neighbors are being demonized and attacked, we can put our bodies on the line to protect them," Lander says in his campaign video. "New York is for everyone."

Lander said he's been endorsed by Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani, who also cross-endorsed with Lander during ranked choice voting in the Democratic primary for mayor.

He said he also has the support of Sen. Bernie Sanders, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, New York State Sen. Andrew Gounardes, New York State Assemblymember Robert Carroll, New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams and the Working Families Party.