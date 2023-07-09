Watch CBS News
Boyz II Men concert sets attendance record at Eisenhower Park on Long Island

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

EAST MEADOW, N.Y. -- A free Boyz II Men concert drew a record crowd to the Lakeside Theater at Eisenhower Park, according to Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman

Approximately 40,000 people attended the concert on Saturday night. 

Boyz II Men broke the record for highest attendance at a free concert at the Lakeside Theater, Blakeman said. 

First published on July 9, 2023 / 9:35 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

