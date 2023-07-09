Boyz II Men concert sets attendance record at Eisenhower Park on Long Island
EAST MEADOW, N.Y. -- A free Boyz II Men concert drew a record crowd to the Lakeside Theater at Eisenhower Park, according to Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman.
Approximately 40,000 people attended the concert on Saturday night.
Boyz II Men broke the record for highest attendance at a free concert at the Lakeside Theater, Blakeman said.
