Bishop Lamor Whitehead visits site of fatal shooting of robbery suspect

Bishop Lamor Whitehead speaks out about killing of robbery suspect

Bishop Lamor Whitehead speaks out about killing of robbery suspect

Bishop Lamor Whitehead speaks out about killing of robbery suspect

SOUTH BRUNSWICK, N.J. - Bishop Lamor Whitehead and a witness Thursday spoke a South Brunswick motel where U.S. Marshals shot and killed a suspect who was wanted for robbing Whitehead.

Officers shot killed 41-year-old Shamar Leggette while trying to arrest him Wednesday at MHO Inn and Suites.

Leggette was one of three men accused of robbing Whitehead at Leaders of Tomorrow International Ministry in Brooklyn in 2022.

"I'm still dealing with the traumatic experience, but when you're a pastor, you're the leader," Whitehead said. "I give full condolences to his family, and if he has children, because I've forgiven him."

"I heard gunshots from the office," witness Francine Reynolds said. "I never experienced anything like this. It was the scariest thing."

No officers were hurt during the shootout.

As for the robbery, two other suspects were previously charged.