Watch Live: NYPD briefing on robbery of Bishop Lamor Miller-Whitehead

NEW YORK -- The NYPD announced it will provide an update Wednesday on an "ongoing investigation."

Chief of Detectives James Essig and other department officials are scheduled to speak at 11:30 a.m. from One Police Plaza.

Sources tell CBS2 two suspects are in custody in the robbery of Bishop Lamor Whitehead which took place while his sermon was being livestreamed. Police are still searching for a third suspect, sources say.

Whitehead posted about the arrest on Instagram. Whitehead said he will be holding a news conference after the suspects have been arraigned Wednesday afternoon at federal court in Brooklyn.

Whitehead thanked the various law enforcement agencies and personnel that were involved in the arrest.

"This is such a relief," Whitehead said.