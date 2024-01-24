1 dead after shooting involving New Jersey law enforcement, sources say
SOUTH BRUNSWICK, N.J. -- The New Jersey state attorney general's office is investigating a deadly shooting involving law enforcement, sources tell CBS New York.
Few details have been released, but we know that officials were called to a motel near Route 1 in Middlesex County on Wednesday afternoon.
Sources say multiple law enforcement agencies, including federal agencies, are at the scene in South Brunswick.
