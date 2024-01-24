Watch CBS News
Local News

1 dead after shooting involving New Jersey law enforcement, sources say

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

1 man dead after shooting in South Brunswick, New Jersey
1 man dead after shooting in South Brunswick, New Jersey 00:32

SOUTH BRUNSWICK, N.J. -- The New Jersey state attorney general's office is investigating a deadly shooting involving law enforcement, sources tell CBS New York.

Few details have been released, but we know that officials were called to a motel near Route 1 in Middlesex County on Wednesday afternoon.

Sources say multiple law enforcement agencies, including federal agencies, are at the scene in South Brunswick.

We have a crew at the scene and will have much more on CBS2 News at 11 p.m.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on January 24, 2024 / 8:10 PM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.