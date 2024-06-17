Bishop Lamor Whitehead sentenced to 9 years in prison for fraud, attempted extortion, and lying to the FBI. What Mayor Adams is saying.

NEW YORK -- A judge sentenced Bishop Lamor Miller-Whitehead to nine years in prison Monday after his conviction on multiple charges.

He also was sentenced to three years of supervised release and ordered to pay $85,000 in restitution and ordered to forfeit $95,000.

Miller-Whitehead, known for his flashy lifestyle, was convicted in March of wire fraud, attempted extortion and lying to the FBI.

Prosecutors alleged Miller-Whitehead convinced a parishioner to invest $90,000 in savings with him and promising to help her buy a home. He then spent on luxury goods for himself, prosecutors said. He was also accused of trying to defraud and extort a businessman and of lying to FBI agents.

"Lamor Whitehead is a con man who stole millions of dollars in a string of financial frauds and even stole from one of his own parishioners. He lied to federal agents, and again to the Court at his trial. Today's sentence puts an end to Whitehead's various schemes and reflects this Office's commitment to bring accountability to those who abuse their positions of trust," U.S. Attorney Damian Williams said.

His attorneys plan to appeal his conviction.

Miller-Whitehead has previously boasted about his friendship with Mayor Eric Adams.

Adams addressed the conviction on Monday.

"Bishop Whitehead is in my prayers, and I wish the best for him," Adams said.

In 2022, Miller-Whitehead made headlines after being robbed at gunpoint on video while delivering a sermon at the Leaders of Tomorrow International Churches in Canarsie, Brooklyn. The suspects stole $1 million worth of jewelry. Two were caught and charged.