Bishop Lamor Whitehead indicted on fraud, extortion charges

NEW YORK - The Brooklyn pastor who was robbed of expensive jewelry during a livestreamed church service has been indicted on federal charges and is now in custody.

The U.S. attorney's office says Bishop Lamor Whitehead is accused of fraud, extortion and lying to the FBI.

According to the indictment, Whitehead convinced a parishioner to invest $90,000 of her retirement savings with him. He's accused of spending the money on luxury items.

Prosecutors say Whitehead extorted $5,000 from another victim, and lied to agents about his cell phones.