Brooklyn Bishop Lamor Miller-Whitehead convicted of wire fraud, attempted extortion

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- A Brooklyn preacher known for his flashy lifestyle, and who boasted about his friendship with Mayor Eric Adams, has been convicted on multiple charges. 

A jury found Bishop Lamor Miller-Whitehead guilty Monday of wire fraud, attempted extortion and lying to the FBI.

The 47-year-old was accused of looting a parishioner's retirement savings and trying to extort a businessman to fuel his lavish lifestyle.

His lawyer said they plan to appeal the verdict. Meanwhile, his sentencing has been set for July.

What we know about the bishop

Miller-Whitehead made headlines in 2022 when he was robbed at gunpoint while delivering a sermon at the Leaders of Tomorrow International Churches in Canarsie, Brooklyn. The suspects made off with $1 million worth of jewelry from the bishop and his wife.

Police later arrested Juwan Anderson and Say-Quan Pollack on robbery, conspiracy and weapons charges in the case.

"It's a win today, because the narrative that was posted and presented that I had something to do with this robbery, and it has destroyed my life," Miller-Whitehead said after their arrest.

The bishop was back in the news that December, as the indictment against him was announced.

According to court documents, Miller-Whitehead allegedly convinced a parishioner to invest $90,000 of her retirement savings with him, but spent it all on himself. 

He was also accused of extorting a businessman out of $5,000, then convincing the businessman to lend him another half a million and to give him a stake in real estate transactions -- in exchange for favors from the city government, which prosecutors said Miller-Whitehead knew he could not deliver.

He pleaded not guilty and was released on $500,000 bond.

"He feels that he is being targeted and being turned into a villain from a victim," his attorney said at the time.

Miller-Whitehead was also convicted on 17 counts of fraud back in 2008. He once described the mayor as a mentor and a friend.

"Lamor, and any other individual that I support, I continue to try to mentor. As a Black man, I have an obligation to mentor other Black men that had negative encounters in their lives and other people in general," Adams said shortly after the bishop was robbed.

CBS New York Team
The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on March 12, 2024 / 6:58 AM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

