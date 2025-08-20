These are the best high schools in New York City and Long Island, according to a U.S. News report

How to get kids' sleep schedules back on track for the school year

Where can you find the best high schools in New York? U.S. News & World Report recently came out with its list of America's best high schools, and it also shows how schools around New York City stack up against each other.

U.S. News said the New York City metro area, which includes parts of New Jersey and Pennsylvania, had the most ranked schools of all metro areas, with more than 1,000 making the list. Nearly 41% of schools in the area landed in the top quarter of the national rankings.

Topping the list for New York was Queens High School for the Sciences at York College, which was No. 25 in the national rankings. The school boasts a graduation rate of 100%, and 99% of students there have passed at least one Advanced Placement exam. Queens High School also took the top spot last year.

Below is a list of the top 10 schools within New York City and on Long Island, according to U.S. News. Click here for the full ranking of New York schools.

Best high schools in New York City

1. Queens High School for the Sciences at York College in Queens

2. High School Math Science and Engineering at CCNY in Manhattan

3. Stuyvesant High School in Manhattan

4. Staten Island Technical High School in Staten Island

5. Bronx High School of Science in the Bronx

6. High School of American Studies at Lehman College in the Bronx

7. Brooklyn Latin School in Brooklyn

8. Brooklyn Technical High School in Brooklyn

9. Success Academy High School of the Liberal Arts in Manhattan

10. Townsend Harris High School in Queens

Best high schools on Long Island

1. Jericho Senior High School

2. Garden City High School

3. Great Neck South High School

4. Manhasset Secondary School

5. Wheatley School (Old Westbury)

6. Cold Spring Harbor High School

7. Syosset Senior High School

8. Herricks High School (New Hyde Park)

9. Harborfields High School (Greenlawn)

10. Roslyn High School

How U.S. News picked the best high schools

U.S. News said it ranked almost 18,000 schools based on how well they prepare students for college, as well as state test scores in math, science and reading.

Among the factors the publication looked at included Advanced Placement and International Baccalaureate test results, graduation rates and test scores of Black, Hispanic and low-income students.

Click here to see the full report on high school rankings.