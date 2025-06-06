Watch CBS News
Funeral for Bernard Kerik, former NYPD commissioner, held at St. Patrick's Cathedral

The funeral Mass for Bernard Kerik, New York City's former police commissioner, was held Friday at St. Patrick's Cathedral.  

Kerik, who led the NYPD through the 9/11 attacks, died on May 29 after privately battling an illness, FBI Director Kash Patel said. He was 69. 

Bernard Kerik's funeral held at St. Patrick's Cathedral

Kerik's funeral was held Friday morning at the iconic cathedral in midtown Manhattan. A portion of Fifth Avenue was closed for the procession, before uniformed officers carried his casket, draped in the American flag, inside. 

Chopper 2 was over the scene, where many people lined the street outside.

The funeral for New York City's former police commissioner Bernard Kerik, who led the NYPD through 9/11, at St. Patrick's Cathedral on June 6, 2025.  Chopper 2

Kerik joined the NYPD in 1986. He was the department's 40th commissioner, from 2000 to 2001, under then-Mayor Rudy Giuliani.

"We've been together since the beginning. He's like my brother," Giuliani said when Kerik died. "I was a better man for having known Bernie ... There are very few people in my life that I relied on more." 

"He epitomizes what I always say: Generals lead from the front," Mayor Eric Adams had said. "Bernie led from the front. He was willing to lead his troops into battle protecting his city." 

Kerik pleaded guilty to tax fraud charges in 2009 and served three years in prison. President Trump pardoned him in 2020.

CBS News New York's Tony Aiello will have more on Kerik's funeral tonight at 5 p.m. 

