Trump grants clemency to 11 convicts, including Rod Blagojevich and Bernard Kerik

Washington — President Trump issued a slew of pardons and commutations on Tuesday, granting clemency to 11 people convicted of federal crimes, including former Illinois Governor Rod Blagojevich and ex-New York City Police Commissioner Bernard Kerik.

Blagojevich was originally convicted on 18 counts related to corruption, including an attempt to sell Barack Obama's vacant Senate seat when he was elected president in 2008. He began serving a 14-year federal prison sentence in 2012, and some of the charges were subsequently thrown out on appeal.

"We have commuted the sentence of Rod Blagojevich," the president said Tuesday before boarding Air Force One for a trip out West. "He served eight years in jail, a long time ... That was a tremendously powerful, ridiculous sentence, in my opinion."

Kerik, who oversaw the NYPD's response to the 9/11 attacks, pleaded guilty to federal charges of tax fraud and lying to investigators in 2009 and was sentenced to four years in prison.

"Yes, I just pardoned Bernie Kerik, a man who had many recommendations from a lot of good people," Mr. Trump said.

In addition to Kerik, Mr. Trump issued pardons to six others, including Michael Milken, a billionaire financier who pleaded guilty to insider trading and was barred from the securities industry in 1989. Edward DeBartolo Jr., the former owner of the San Francisco 49ers, was also granted a pardon for his conviction related to a corruption scheme in 1999.

Mr. Trump said he hasn't "given it any thought" when asked if he will pardon Roger Stone, his longtime confidant who was convicted on charges stemming from the Mueller investigation and faces sentencing this week.

Blagojevich starred in Mr. Trump's "Apprentice" reality television show, and the president, who ran on a campaign of law and order, has hinted about a possible pardon for him in the past.

"Rod Blagojevich, the former Governor of Illinois, was sentenced to 14 years in prison. He has served 7 years. Many people have asked that I study the possibility of commuting his sentence in that it was a very severe one. White House staff is continuing the review of this matter," the president tweeted in April 2019.

News of Blagojevich's commutation was first reported by ABC News.

Three others in addition to Blagojevich had their sentences commuted: Tynice Nichole Hall, Crystal Munoz and Judith Negron. Hall and Munoz were serving time on drug charges, while Negron was eight years into a 35-year sentence for fraud, according to the White House.

The White House has touted other cases of clemency, like the 2018 pardon of Alice Marie Johnson, an African-American grandmother convicted decades ago of non-violent drug offenses. But the president's clemency actions have also benefited controversial prominent figures. As of the beginning of February, a Washington Post review found that all but five of the 24 people who had received clemency from the president had a line into the White House or a reputation with the president's political base. Controversial figures who have received some form of clemency include former Sheriff Joe Arpaio, "Scooter" Libby and conservative figure Dinesh D'Souza.