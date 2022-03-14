Beloved voice coach Barbara Gustern hospitalized with "severe brain bleed" after assault on West 28th Street

NEW YORK -- There's heartache in New York's theater community after Barbara Gustern, a beloved voice coach, was assaulted and hospitalized.

"She's the most inspirational force in my life," A.J. Gustern, the victim's grandson, told CBS2's Leah Mishkin on Monday.

Gustern's mom died when he was young, so his 87-year-old grandmother became his second mother.

"I'd go to shows, spend time with her students," he said.

Thursday, Barbara Gustern had finished a rehearsal at her apartment for a new cabaret. Her grandson said she went to grab a cab to go watch a student's show, when someone pushed her on West 28th Street.

"Hit her head on the curb and has a brain bleed, a very severe brain bleed," said Carol Shelton, Barbara Gustern's cousin.

Shelton said her cousin remains unresponsive at Bellevue Hospital.

According to NYPD, the suspect fled the scene. Police are asking for the public's help identifying a person of interest.

Meanwhile, messages from friends and students are pouring in for the Indiana native.

"Her specialty was being open to anybody and everything. She's one of the most affordable voice coaches in the city because, coming from a small town, she understood what it was like for folks starting out," A.J. Gustern said.

Barbara Gustern has worked with iconic singers.

"Debbie Harry from Blondie, the bassist from Fish," her grandson said.

She was also the vocal coach on the revival of "Oklahoma" on Broadway a few years ago.

"She's amazing. She's got a ton of energy. She's just like ball of light," said Nathan Koci, a Broadway music director.

"She is the epitome of love," A.J. Gustern said.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.