Babylon special education teacher Timothy Harrison indicted on charges of raping 15-year-old in 2013

BABYLON, N.Y. -- A Babylon special education teacher and coach learned Wednesday he faces up to 16 years in prison after he was indicted for the rape of a student when she was a teenager.

As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reported, the close-knit community has been divided by allegations of ongoing scandals.

Wearing a red tie and clutching the hand of his wife, Timothy Harrison left court silently after being indicted on charges of raping a 15-year-old student in 2013.

"We've received no evidence yet. It remains simply an allegation. This is day one and we'll see where this takes us," defense attorney Kevin Keating said.

Harrison pleaded not guilty on two counts of rape and two counts of criminal sexual act.

Harrison is still employed by the Babylon School District, but remains suspended with pay.

"His wife was with him, of course," Keating said, adding she "absolutely" supports him.

"No child should be faced with the threat of being exposed to predators while inside the supposed safety of an academic institution," Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.

Prosecutors say nine years ago the coach began texting with the 15-year-old inside school, brought her to his Oak Beach home, gave her alcohol, and had sex on multiple occasions when his wife and children were away.

It is the latest development surrounding allegations made by former students, who claimed at school board meetings -- and in person with CBS2 -- that they were harassed and abused by a handful of teachers at Babylon throughout junior high and high school, and their complaints were dismissed.

"This has been around. There were red flags. Children were intimidated because the system was created that way to prevent them from speaking up," said Kenneth Silverman, a parent of Babylon High graduates.

Silverman helped raise consciousness among parents. Some graduates formed Babylon Alumni & Allies for Change. Cailin MacQuarrie is former athlete at the high school.

"Coming forward to the police and to the attorney general investigators to discuss things that are really personal and embarrassing, I think. A lot of people feel like maybe it's something they did wrong or it's just the way things are in Babylon, in the school system," MacQuarrie said.

The Crime Victims Center said what happened at Babylon Junior-Senior High School can be a catalyst for change, to bring about accountability, procedural improvements, and new laws to our public schools.

"Hoping that this sad situation brings a much brighter future for everyone," Silverman said.

Five Babylon school employees have been placed on administrative leave as the investigation continues into possible widespread abuse.