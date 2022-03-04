Babylon teacher Timothy Harrison arraigned on rape charges; community calls for school district investigations to continue

BABYLON, N.Y. -- A Babylon teacher removed from the classroom in November was arraigned on rape charges Friday that go back nearly nine years.

Many in the community tell CBS2's Jennifer McLogan they want the school district investigations to continue.

A shadow has been cast over the Babylon School District after sexual misconduct investigations led to the arrest of teacher/coach Timothy Harrison for rape.

During his arraignment, it was alleged that in 2013, he texted with and lured a 15-year-old student to his Oak Beach home, plied her with alcohol and, on two occasions, had sexual intercourse and oral sex with the girl.

"He's been in the district forever. He is highly regarded. I think the fact that the courtroom was filled with supporters speaks volumes about how he is perceived in the community," Harrison's defense attorney, Kevin Keating, said.

"There is still a lot of pain," said Darcy Bennet, with Babylon Alumni and Allies for Change.

Bennet was in court supporting the unnamed victim. Bennet says a different coach abused her years ago.

"Having to deal with my coach and everything he did to me, it's an ongoing situation," she said.

The situation was first brought to light by Brittany Rohl in November when the PhD candidate told the Babylon school board that she was groomed by yet a different coach beginning when she was 16.

"Devastating consequences on our psycho-social development," Rohl said.

The superintendent says the district is fully cooperating and acted immediately in November when the allegations surfaced. One teacher agreed to resign, and five others were placed on administrative leave.

The crime victims center says it is working now with 21 alleged victims accusing ten teachers over decades.

"What we see is a pattern, a pervasive pattern, of sexual harassment, sexual abuse, inappropriate joking that went unchecked," said Laura Ahearn, with the crime victims center.

The statute of limitations has expired in some cases.

"These shocking, obscene crimes are technically legal. In my case, the abuser waited until days after I turned 18," Rohl said.

Harrison's wife, daughters and friends were in the courtroom Friday. The judge had Harrison sign a "stay away" order and surrender his passport. The teacher posted bond and left without speaking.

Thursday, CBS2 incorrectly reported that Brittany Rohl is the alleged victim in this case. Rohl has accused a different coach of sexual assault. We do not know the identity of the alleged victim in the case against Timothy Harrison. We regret the error.