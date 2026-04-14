Suspects in fatal shooting of 7-month-old in Brooklyn to be arraigned

The suspects in the Brooklyn shooting that killed a 7-month-old girl are expected to be arraigned.

Amuri Greene, 21, and Matthew Rodriguez, 18, will be in a New York City courtroom this week. They were allegedly involved in the stray-bullet shooting that killed Kaori Patterson-Moore two weeks ago.

Police say Greene was on the back of a moped driven by Rodriguez in East Williamsburg. Greene fired the fatal shot before the two took off, prosecutors say.

He is facing a host of charges, including second-degree murder, attempted murder and endangering the welfare of a child. Rodriguez was charged with second-degree murder, attempted murder and assault, among others.

Greene's arraignment may happen Tuesday afternoon or Wednesday. Rodriguez is due in court as early as Tuesday afternoon.

On just the second-degree murder charge, both men would face 25 years to life in prison if convicted.

What happened to Kaori Patterson-Moore?

The little girl was struck by a bullet while in a stroller at Moore and Humboldt streets on April 1. Her mother ducked into a nearby store when she heard gunshots. Then, she noticed her baby bleeding.

Kaori's father rushed her to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The bullet also grazed her 2-year-old brother, according to the Brooklyn District Attorney.

Investigators believe the shooting may have been gang-related.

Family remembers their baby girl

Family and community members attended the funeral for Kaori on Monday night.

Godfather Raheem Jennings said Kaori's mother, Lianna Charles-Moore, is facing an unimaginable loss.

"It was horrible. They had to take her out. She ran out crying, very hysterical, and was chased out by the support system," he said.

Charles-Moore previously told CBS News New York that Kaori was always laughing, smiling and brightening her family's day.