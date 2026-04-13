Funeral held for 7-month-old baby shot in Brooklyn as family feels unimaginable loss

Tears, heartbreak and an overwhelming sense of loss filled Brooklyn Monday night at the funeral for 7-month-old Kaori Patterson-Moore, who was killed less than two weeks ago in a stray-bullet shooting.

Flowers surrounded the baby girl's tiny casket inside the Lawrence Woodward Funeral Home in Crown Heights, as family members clutched each other and said their final goodbyes.

"It's sad. It's heartbreaking. It's just unbelievable that we even have to be here today, that we had to set something like this up. It's just sad," a man at the funeral said.

"It was horrible ... She ran out crying"

Those who attended made sure to support Kaori's mother, Lianna Charles-Moore.

"It was horrible. They had to take her out. She ran out crying, very hysterical, and was chased out by the support system," godfather Raheem Jennings said.

Kaori Patterson-Moore Carlyle James Moore

Rev. Al Sharpton consoled the baby's family.

"If you can a coffin that doesn't even need pallbearers, and that doesn't shake you in your heart and in you life, then something's numb about you," Sharpton said. "And we cannot have a numb community."

2 suspects charged with murder

On April 1 in East Williamsburg, gunfire erupted in broad daylight and a stray bullet struck and killed Kaori in her stroller. Two suspects have been arrested and face several charges, including murder.

According to police, 21-year-old Amuri Greene fired the fatal shot from a moped being driven by Matthew Rodriguez, 18. Investigators believe the shooting may have been gang-related.

Now, Kaori's mother is left with memories, her family is left with questions and the community is searching for answers.