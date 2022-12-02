Heating problem fixed at NYCHA housing complex in Queens
NEW YORK -- There's an update on a NYCHA nightmare for tenants who say they had been living without heat for nearly a year.
After CBS2's story aired Wednesday night, we're told the heat is back on.
It's a relief on a cold night for tenants at the Astoria Houses in Queens.
NYCHA says crews Thursday fixed a valve that was blocking the heat in several units.
CBS2 spoke with a tenant who confirmed the repairs.
