Newark, N.J., animal shelter urgently needs foster homes for dogs after roof collapse

The recent snowfall is causing some major headaches at a New Jersey animal shelter.

The Associated Humane Societies in Newark is now scrambling to find foster homes for dozens of dogs.

Kennel partially uninhabitable due to roof damage

Late Sunday night, snow from a neighboring business fell onto AHS Newark, crashing through the roof and rendering some of the kennel uninhabitable.

"Suddenly, there was this tremendous boom," employee Olivia Gonzalez said. "They rushed and they saw just absolute chaos and destruction in the rear end of the kennels."

Snow from a neighboring business fell onto Associated Humane Societies in Newark, New Jersey, on Dec. 28, 2025, crashing through the roof and rendering some of the kennel uninhabitable. Associated Humane Societies Newark

AHS Newark is making an urgent plea for people to foster at least 30 dogs.

"To help us move the dogs so that we can begin repairs and rectify the situation," Gonzalez said.

For a shelter that is already full, taking care of about 175 dogs, the timing is awful.

"Because New Year's Eve is upon us, which is one of largest days for intake for the shelter due to the commotion that the fireworks cause," Gonzalez said.

AHS is now going through foster applications and hopes to start moving dogs out this week. To apply to become a foster, visit ahscares.org/become-a-foster.

AHS Newark also seeking supplies, donations

If you want to help but can't foster a dog, AHS is also seeking donations of supplies to make it easier for foster families to take in a pet. They have set up an Amazon wish list with everyday necessities.

Donor Jeffrey Fox dropped off food and other supplies Tuesday. He is encouraging animal lovers to give fostering a try.

"Take a chance on 'em, guys. Foster comes with just absolutely little-to-no obligations other than giving them love, care and attention," he said.

In the wake of devastating damage, the community has stepped up.

"We have been overwhelmed with support, which is truly so heartwarming for us," Gonzalez said.

The shelter is also accepting monetary donations at ahs.givecloud.co/give.