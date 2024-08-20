New York political leaders take center stage at DNC's first night

New York lawmakers in the spotlight at DNC's first night

NEW YORK - The first night of the Democratic National Convention was a big one for New York's political leaders.

As President Joe Biden delivered what was likely one of the last major speeches of his political career, members of the New York delegation threw their support behind Vice President Kamala Harris, while attacking another New York native - former President Donald Trump.

Hillary Clinton at the DNC

New York's Democratic stars who spoke on the first night of the convention included 2016 party nominee Hillary Clinton.

"Together we put a lot of cracks in the highest, hardest glass ceiling and tonight, tonight so close to breaking through once and for all," Clinton said, alluding to the underlying significance of what it would mean for Harris to get elected president.

"The future is here. It's in our grasp. Let's go win it," Clinton said.

Gov. Kathy Hochul at the DNC

In one of the most high-profile speeches of her career, Governor Kathy Hochul took aim at Donald Trump, saying he doesn't represent New York values, listing his many criminal indictments and calling him a fraud.

"We have kids to feed. Roads to build. Jobs to create. Real problems to solve, and we need leaders who can get it done," Hochul said.

AOC at the DNC

Representative Alexandria Ocasio Cortez forcefully endorsed Harris as a champion of working Americans.

"We have a chance to elect a president for the middle class because she is from the middle class," Ocasio Cortez said.