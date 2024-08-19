Watch Live: DNC kicks off Day 1 with President Biden set to headline
The Democrats are kicking off their convention in Chicago on Monday night, with President Biden set to headline and first lady Jill Biden and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton also set to speak as well.
While Vice President Kamala Harris and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz have already been nominated via a virtual roll call, Democrats are set to hold a ceremonial vote Monday to formally nominate them.
Although Monday's theme is officially "Fight for Our Future," Democrats are hoping to project a theme of unity despite the upheaval this summer that led to Mr. Biden dropping out of the race and being replaced with Harris at the top of the ticket.
Chicago has been gearing up for protests, especially with the legacy of the violent 1968 convention. A pro-Palestinian march is being held Monday afternoon in a City Hall-approved route starting at nearby Union Park.
Who is speaking at Day 1 of the DNC?
Each day of the convention features a theme related to the tagline, "For the People, For Our Future." Monday's theme is centered on the "For the People" element, where the party will outline how they argue Democrats have put the people first under the Biden-Harris administration while contrasting the record and the Harris-Walz ticket with former President Donald Trump's record.
Mr. Biden's time in office and decades in Washington are also expected to be featured prominently on Monday, as the party seeks to honor the president — and his decision to step aside — while celebrating its new standard bearer.
Anita Dunn, a former senior adviser to Mr. Biden who left the White House last month to join the main super PAC supporting Harris, said the president sees his role in the campaign as "volunteer-in-chief" and is determined to ensure Trump is defeated in November.
— Kaia Hubbard, Aaron Navarro
Protesters breach security fence at Democratic National Convention
Protesters breached a security fence into the security perimeter for the Democratic National Convention Monday afternoon.
The official protest had moved away from Park 578 by just after 4:30 p.m., but a faction stayed behind and broke through the fence at Washington Boulevard and Wolcott Avenue. This group made it through the first line of the perimeter, and was trying to make it through the second fence—which would allow them access to the United Center.
— Dave Savini, Charlie De Mar