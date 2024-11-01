New York drivers caught with 5 license suspensions can now be hit with a felony under Angelica's Law

Angelica's Law goes into effect in New York

HOLBROOK, N.Y. — A new law went into effect Friday lowering the number of driver's license suspensions that can result in a felony in New York.

Now, drivers caught with five prior license suspensions can be hit with a felony.

Dawn Nappi Riendeau's battle for Angelica's Law

The law was championed by Dawn Nappi Riendeau, a Long Island mom whose daughter who was killed 16 years ago.

In 2008, Nappi Riendeau's daughter Angelica was struck and killed by a known high-risk driver who ran a red light in Holbrook. His license had been suspended seven times. He served just months for a misdemeanor.

Angelica was 14 years old.

"I do look at it as a sliver of justice for my family because we have a lifetime sentence," Nappi Riendeau said Friday. "This is to help other people so they don't have to go through something as horrific as we did."

Nappi Riendeau battled Albany to lower the number of suspensions to qualify for a felony from ten to five.

Over the years, Nappi Riendeau has been persistent in her fight, standing up to lawmakers, and CBS News New York's Carolyn Gusoff has also pressed for answers.

The hold-up for years was considering debt-related license suspensions for taxes or child support and unpaid tickets. The compromise is only suspensions from moving violations will count toward the five.

CBS News New York was at the private ceremony when Gov. Kathy Hochul signed Angelica's Law in December 2023.

Bill sponsors say there's more to do

"That's a small victory, but there is so much more that has to be done ... A suspended license means you should not be on the road, period," Nappi Riendeau said.

Bill sponsors on both sides of the aisle agree while it's a step in the right direction, there's more to do.

"It could be stricter. Originally what I wanted was three strikes, you're out," said Republican Sen. Dean Murray.

"As a society, we would like to give people second chances, but if you are dangerous, you shouldn't be on the road," Democratic Sen. Kevin Thomas said.

Angelica would have been 31 years old now. Her mother has turned tragedy into good, but says it boggles her mind it took this long.

The driver in Angelica Nappi's crash could not be reached for comment.