Watch CBS News
Local News

Angelica's Law passes in New York Senate

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

15 years later, "Angelica's Law" almost a reality in New York
15 years later, "Angelica's Law" almost a reality in New York 02:37

NEW YORK -- A Long Island mother who has been fighting for 15 years for a law in her daughter's memory finally got her wish Wednesday.

Angelica's Law, named after Dawn Nappi's daughter, passed in the Senate.

Angelica was killed in a crash in 2008 after a driver with seven license suspensions blew through a red light.

Angelica's Law would make it a felony to drive with five or more suspensions instead of the current ten.

The bill now heads to Gov. Kathy Hochul's desk for her signature.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on June 7, 2023 / 11:00 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.