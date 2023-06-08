Angelica's Law passes in New York Senate
NEW YORK -- A Long Island mother who has been fighting for 15 years for a law in her daughter's memory finally got her wish Wednesday.
Angelica's Law, named after Dawn Nappi's daughter, passed in the Senate.
Angelica was killed in a crash in 2008 after a driver with seven license suspensions blew through a red light.
- Read more: "Angelica's Law," designed to crack down on suspended license driving, nears passage in Albany
Angelica's Law would make it a felony to drive with five or more suspensions instead of the current ten.
The bill now heads to Gov. Kathy Hochul's desk for her signature.
