Former Gov. Andrew Cuomo for NYC mayor? Rep. Ritchie Torres endorses him as a "tough guy"

Pressure is mounting on former Gov. Andrew Cuomo to enter New York City's Democratic mayoral primary.

Cuomo picked up another endorsement Monday as Congressman Ritchie Torres urged him to take on Mayor Eric Adams.

Cuomo is what NYC needs, Torres says

Apparently fed up with the cozy relationship between Adams and President Trump, often outspoken Torres apparently thinks what the city needs is Cuomo in Gracie Mansion.

"When it comes to confronting political extremism in New York, when it comes to confronting the crisis of crime, we need not a nice guy, but a tough guy like Andrew Cuomo," Torres said.

Torres, who represents a good portion of the Bronx, had a lot of nice things to say about Cuomo, who can take credit for redeveloping LaGuardia Airport, the Javits Center, and the Moynihan Train Station, but Torres may also be looking at recent polls.

A new one by United New York has Cuomo at 36%, followed by Scott Stringer at 16%, Adams at 15%, and then Brad Lander (13%), Jessica Ramos (10%), and four others in single digits. And in a simulation of what happens with ranked-choice voting, it's Cuomo with 67% and Stringer at 37% after eight rounds.

CBS News New York's Marcia Kramer asked Adams for his reaction to Cuomo's showing in the polls.

"You know, this is, this is early. This is the, I like to say, this is using sports analogy. This is the season. The playoffs start, you know, once petitions are actually completed. You know, there's a lot of time to June," the mayor said.

Will Cuomo actually run?

As Kramer reported last week, Cuomo wants to talk with his three daughters about how they feel about him getting back into the public eye. He knows it's going to be a tough race and wants it to be both a family and personal decision

Petitioning is about to start, so Cuomo probably has to enter the race soon, perhaps by next week. He also already has the bones of a campaign in place, including a campaign manager.