2 EMS workers, teen hurt after ambulance hit by bullets in the Bronx

Two EMS workers and a teen were hospitalized after an ambulance was struck by bullets in the Bronx, according to the FDNY.

Police said it happened just after midnight Thursday on Webster Avenue in the Morrisania section, where the ambulance was parked. An 18-year-old man was shot in the abdomen and was taken to the hospital. He is stable, according to officers.

The medical workers were also transported to the hospital with non-serious injuries, according to firefighters.

Bullets left holes in an FDNY ambulance after shots were fired in the Bronx. CBS News New York

Video from the scene showed damage to the ambulance. A bullet pierced through the back window, leaving a hole, and there was a large crack in the front windshield.

FDNY EMS Local 2507, the union representing EMTs, paramedics and fire inspectors, said emergency personnel need more investment and support.

"Every day, EMS members respond to major emergencies, shoulder-to-shoulder and directly in harm's way alongside police and firefighters, yet are not compensated for the risks required of their duties," a statement read. "Shamefully, our members are paid closer to minimum wages, which is absolutely not commensurate with the dangers they face on the streets, or for the quality emergency medical care we are trained to provide in life-threatening situations."

The NYPD is investigating the incident.