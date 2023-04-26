Jose Gonzalez sentenced to life in prison for 2017 murder of FDNY EMT Yadira Arroyo

NEW YORK -- Jose Gonzalez, the man convicted of murdering FDNY EMT Yadira Arroyo, was sentenced Wednesday to life in prison without parole.

Gonzalez stole Arroyo's ambulance and then ran her over multiple times back in 2017 in Soundview, the Bronx.

CBS2's Jessica Moore was inside the courtroom Wednesday as it filled with applause when the judge handed down the maximum sentence. The family wore purple in honor of Arroyo's nickname, Lila, which means lavender in Spanish.

Arroyo's loved ones say it has been a heartbreaking six years since her death, but she would be happy the city she died protecting finally brought her killer to justice.

Nearly 100 first responders filled the courtroom in support of the family, including her partner Monique Williams, who testified during the trial.

Jose Gonzalez appears in court for his sentencing hearing in the 2017 murder of FDNY EMT Yadira Arroyo on duty in the Bronx. Jessica Moore / CBS2

Gonzalez was initially declared unfit to stand trial, but that decision was reversed last year.

The emotional trial lasted nearly a month, but it took the jury only hours to find him guilty of first-degree murder in March.

Arroyo was a 14-year veteran of the FDNY and mother of five.

Her aunt and two former partners gave victim impact statements at Wednesday's sentencing.

Chaz Perry called her a brightness amid the darkness, and Williams, who was with Arroyo when she died, said she still blames herself for her death.

Arroyo's aunt Ali wept as she spoke directly to Gonzalez, asking him, "How do you tell a 7-year-old his mommy is never coming home?" She said Arroyo was a struggling mother working an overtime shift to make ends meet. She finished saying, "I wish I could hate you, but I cannot, because that would keep you in my heart."

Her aunt also addressed the media outside the courtroom after the sentencing, holding up a pair of handcuffs.

"These here are the cuffs that held his hands -- the hands that killed Yadi. And they say, 'In Memory of FDNY EMT Yadira Arroyo.' It means a lot to us," she said.

Gonzalez, for the first time, apologized to the Arroyo family in court, but he continued to call it a tragic accident. He was found to be high on PCP when he killed her.

His defense has already said they plan to appeal his conviction.