Woman accused of being stowaway on Delta flight from JFK to Paris faces judge

Woman who was a stowaway on a Delta Air Lines flight to face judge

NEW YORK -- The Russian national accused of sneaking onto a Delta Air Lines flight from New York City's John F. Kennedy International Airport to Paris last week appeared in court Thursday.

Svetlana Dali, 57, returned to New York City Wednesday faces charges of obtaining transportation on an aircraft without consent or permission.

Dali was taken into federal custody Wednesday after a previous attempt to send the green-card holder home to Philadelphia ended due to an outburst earlier this week.

Dali allegedly managed to sneak onto the plane on Nov. 26 without a boarding pass. The Transportation Security Administration confirms security footage showed Dali use a TSA line for known crew members which eventually merges with the general public. The TSA also says she went through a body scanner.

The TSA has since opened a civil suit against the woman. If convicted, she could go to prison for up to five years.

TSA, Delta on how the breach happened

The agency has downplayed the incident.

"This is the only reported case of unauthorized access when over 18 million passengers were screened at TSA security checkpoints during the busiest Thanksgiving travel season ever," the TSA said in a statement.

Delta also did not reveal how she got past the gate agent.

"Delta would like to thank French and U.S. authorities for their assistance in this matter," Delta Air Lines said in a statement. "Our review affirms that Delta's security infrastructure, as part of our Safety Management System framework, is sound and that deviation from standard procedures is the root cause of this event. We are thoroughly addressing this matter and will continue to work closely with our regulators, law enforcement and other relevant stakeholders. Nothing is of greater importance than safety and security."