NYC's 3 major airports see delays, cancellations as FAA starts to cut flights

New York City's three major airports -- JFK, LaGuardia and Newark -- are all among the 40 travel hubs around the country bracing for delays and cancellations as the Federal Aviation Administration starts reducing air traffic Friday.

Travelers are facing a nationwide flight slowdown, with fewer planes taking off, causing uncertainty and long lines.

As of 9 a.m., John F. Kennedy International Airport reported 42 delays and 36 cancellations, LaGuardia Airport reported seven delays and 39 cancellations, and Newark Liberty International Airport had 26 delays and 43 cancellations.

"We are in an unprecedented situation with the shutdown"

The FAA began the 10% reduction in flights at 40 major airports, which sources say also includes Teterboro in Bergen County, New Jersey.

The agency says the cuts are necessary because air traffic controller staffing levels have become unsafe amid the government shutdown. The federal Department of Transportation says more air traffic controllers are calling out sick, further straining those on the clock who are working without pay.

"If I have people who want to second guess what we're doing, why we're doing it -- I've done all I can to minimize disruption in the air space. I'm trying to get people where they want to go and get them there safely," Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said Friday morning. "If people want to question us, I would throw it back at them, open up the government. If we have to take unprecedented action, it's because we are in an unprecedented situation with the shutdown."

Airlines cutting hundreds of flights heading into weekend

Airlines are now scrambling to soften the blow for millions of travelers. For some perspective, American Airlines says it expects to cancel about 220 flights this weekend. United says it's canceling nearly 200 flights, and Delta says it's canceling about 170.

And that's just the beginning. Depending on how long the government remains shut down, this could be the start of a much longer slowdown in the skies.

Airlines are looking to cancel in ways that will inconvenience the fewest people, like smaller flights on regional jets that carry up to 75 passengers. Some airlines are offering full refunds if customers decide they don't want to risk traveling during the shutdown.

In the meantime, AAA advises anyone with an upcoming flight to familiarize themselves with their airlines' cancellation policies. The car rental company Hertz says it has seen a 20% increase in reservations for one-way bookings through the weekend, and the parent company for Greyhound buses says it is preparing to add capacity to its fleet.