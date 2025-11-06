Canceled flights live updates as government shutdown leaves airlines scrambling to comply with FAA order
What to know about FAA cuts to flights in the U.S.:
- The Federal Aviation Administration ordered airlines to cut thousands of flights across the U.S. starting Friday as the agency deals with shortages of air traffic controllers during the longest government shutdown in history.
- Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy and FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford announced that the Trump administration would be cutting 10% of flights at 40 airports throughout the country. Airlines expected to cut at least 4% of Friday's flights at those airports and ramp up to 10% next week.
- Carriers scrambled to prepare for the cuts, with many waiving fees for flyers who want to change their plans or refund their tickets.
- Some airlines have indicated they would reduce regional flights while maintaining long-haul flights.
List includes 40 airports that could be affected by FAA cuts
The FAA's plan to slash airline capacity could hit some of the nation's busiest airports, including in Atlanta, Dallas, New York City and Los Angeles, according to a proposed list provided to CBS News by a source familiar with the discussions.
The list includes scores of busy passenger airports in major cities and airline hubs, as well as a number of airports with heavy cargo traffic. The list was not final and could still change.
American Airlines expects cuts won't affect most of its passengers
American Airlines expects most of its passengers won't be affected by the flight cuts.
"We expect the vast majority of our customers' travel will be unaffected, and long-haul international travel will remain as scheduled," the carrier said in a statement Thursday. "As schedule changes are made, we'll proactively reach out to customers who are impacted."
Travelers were urged to check their flights' status on American's website or mobile app. The airline said it wouldn't charge a fee if passengers wanted to change their plans or request a refund.
"In the meantime, we continue to urge leaders in Washington, D.C., to reach an immediate resolution to end the shutdown," the carrier said.
Southwest Airlines says passengers can get refund for canceled flights
Southwest Airlines passengers can receive a refund if their flight was canceled, the airline said.
The carrier said in a statement that people will be automatically booked onto another flight in most cases. Passengers can also change their flight if the new itinerary doesn't work.
"If you choose not to travel on your new itinerary, please cancel your reservation at least 10 minutes before the new flight's scheduled departure time," the airline said.
Delta Air Lines expects "vast majority" of flights to go as scheduled
Delta Air Lines expects to operate most of its flights amid the cuts.
"Delta expects to operate the vast majority of our flights as scheduled, including all long-haul international service, and will work to minimize customer impact while keeping safety our top priority," the carrier said Thursday.
The airline said it wouldn't charge fees if flyers wanted to change, cancel or refund their flights.
"We will work to give customers as much notice as possible about any changes to their flights and apologize for any inconvenience these changes may cause," Delta said.
Passengers were encouraged to check Delta's website or mobile app for updates.
United Airlines CEO says cuts will affect regional flights, not travel between hubs
United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby said the flight cuts would affect regional flights and travel between airports that aren't the carrier's hubs.
"United's long-haul international flying and our hub-to-hub flying will not be impacted by this schedule reduction direction from the FAA," Kirby said in a note to employees that was posted on the airline's website. "That's important to maintain the integrity of our network, give impacted customers as many options as possible to resume their trip, and sustain our crew pairing systems."
Here's a list of United's hubs, with their airport codes:
- Chicago's O'Hare International Airport (ORD)
- Denver International Airport (DEN)
- Guam's Antonio B. Won Pat International Airport (GUM)
- Houston's George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH)
- Los Angeles International Airport (LAX)
- Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey (EWR)
- San Francisco International Airport (SFO)
- Washington Dulles International Airport (IAD)
The airline would make "rolling updates" to its schedule as the shutdown continues, Kirby said. All customers traveling during this period were eligible for refunds.