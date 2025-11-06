Government shutdown live updates as airports brace for flight cuts while Senate talks continue
What to know on Day 37 of the government shutdown:
- The government shutdown continues on Day 37 as lawmakers face new pressure to resolve the standoff after federal officials announced plans to slash airline capacity by 10% in dozens of high-volume areas due to air traffic controller shortages. The cuts are expected to be phased in starting Friday.
- Meanwhile, bipartisan talks among senators aimed at ending the shutdown are ongoing, with some continuing to forecast a deal in the coming days even as Democrats appeared emboldened in their shutdown stance after the party's sweep in key elections on Tuesday. Senate Democrats are expected to gather for a caucus meeting today.
- President Trump pressured Republican senators to bring an end to the government shutdown on Wednesday following the Democratic sweep, while renewing his calls for GOP senators to scrap the filibuster. Doing away with the rule that requires 60 votes to advance most legislation would allow Republicans to fund the government and pass other legislation without Democratic votes. But Senate Majority Leader John Thune said the votes aren't there to change the rule.
- The Senate is not currently scheduled to vote on a House-passed measure today to end the shutdown, now the longest in history, after it failed to advance for the 14th time on Tuesday.
Pelosi announces she will not run for reelection
Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who has wielded enormous power in Congress and in the Democratic Party for decades, announced on Thursday that she will not seek reelection and will retire from Congress after her term ends in early 2027.
Pelosi, 85, made her decision public in a video released Thursday morning that begins as a letter to the people of the San Francisco area, whom she has represented in the House since she was first elected in 1987.
"I will not be seeking reelection to Congress," Pelosi says in the nearly six-minute video. "With a grateful heart, I look forward to my final year of service as your proud representative."
"As we go forward, my message to the city I love is this: San Francisco, know your power," Pelosi says. "We have made history. We have made progress. We have always led the way. And now we must continue to do so by remaining full participants in our democracy, and fighting for the American ideals we hold dear."
Senate Democrats split on shutdown posture after elections wins
Senate Democrats appeared emboldened in their shutdown posture Wednesday after a sweep in key races in Tuesday's elections. But the caucus appears split on how to proceed, with some progressives urging Democrats not to cave now on their health care demands, while some moderates engage in talks on a way out.
The dynamic came into play after the contours of a deal to end the stalemate began emerging earlier this week, with a possible agreement that would fund the government alongside long-term appropriations bills in exchange for a vote on extending health insurance tax credits that Democrats have demanded.
Sen. Bernie Sanders, a Vermont independent who caucuses with Democrats, told reporters Wednesday that a vote on the tax credits must come with a commitment from GOP leaders that they would support the extension, saying if Democrats "cave now and go forward with a meaningless vote, I think it will be a horrible policy decision, and I think politically, it will be devastating to the Democrats."
Bipartisan talks on the possible off-ramp to end the shutdown continued Wednesday. Democrats involved in the talks told reporters only that the talks were continuing, without weighing in on the details or how the election was impacting their posture.
But Sen. Mike Rounds, a South Dakota Republican involved in the talks, told reporters he's hopeful an end to the shutdown remains in sight, saying he had more conversations Wednesday, while suggesting that Democrats need to "run a victory lap" before ultimately helping them reopen the government.
Here's a list of the 40 airports that could be hit by FAA flight cancellations
The FAA's plan to slash airline capacity due to the government shutdown could hit some of the nation's busiest airports, including in Atlanta, Dallas, New York City and Los Angeles, according to a proposed list provided to CBS News by a source familiar with the discussions.
It includes scores of busy passenger airports in major cities and airline hubs, as well as cargo airports in Louisville, Kentucky; Memphis, Tennessee; Anchorage, Alaska; Ontario, California, and an airport in Teterboro, New York, that is frequented by private jets and other general aviation traffic.
The list is not final, and it still could change, as the FAA has not issued a final order requiring airlines to cut their capacity. The FAA has not formally announced which airports will have their capacity cut.
FAA's airline capacity cuts will likely be phased in over several days, sources say
Airlines are scrambling to make plans after the Federal Aviation Administration announced it will throttle air travel capacity by 10% in 40 high-volume markets due to the government shutdown.
The capacity cuts are expected to be phased in starting Friday, according to two sources familiar with a call between airlines, the FAA and the Department of Transportation. The airlines have not yet received an official order from the FAA, but are operating under the understanding that they'll need to reduce their schedules by at least 4% on Friday and at least 5% on Saturday, and hit the 10% mark by next week. Those plans could change, though, when the final order is issued.
Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy announced the capacity cuts on Wednesday, calling them necessary to reduce stress on air traffic controllers who have worked without pay since the shutdown began last month. Airports have faced on-and-off delays for weeks as some air traffic controllers call out of work.
Several airline sources describe confusion about how the policy will be applied and whether or not it will be tied to actual air traffic controller staffing levels.
Airlines were expecting increased travel volumes this weekend as Veterans Day is next week. There is also the potential for weather disruptions in the upper Midwest this weekend.
The Department of Transportation has not responded to a request for comment.