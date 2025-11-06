Passengers departing NYC airports this weekend worried about their ability to get back

The Federal Aviation Administration is taking drastic measures to lighten the workload of air traffic controllers who are missing a second paycheck as the government shutdown extended into day 37.

The FAA is reducing flights by as much as 10% starting Friday.

Travelers across the country are bracing for impact.

Nearly 40 airports expected to be impacted

Nearly 40 airports from coast to coast will be affected, including LaGuardia, JFK, Newark Liberty and Teterboro airports, sources told CBS News.

Air traffic controllers are now in their second week of not getting paid due to the government shutdown. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy has said some of them need to call out of work to pick up second jobs, causing ground delays. As of Friday, it could mean thousands of canceled flights.

The Associated Press reports United, Delta, American and Alaska airlines are looking to make cancelations in ways that will inconvenience the fewest people, like flights operated on regional jets that carry up to 75 passengers. Some airlines are offering full refunds if customers decide they don't want to take the risk of traveling during the shutdown. Airlines are telling customers to sign up for alert notifications. Here are more tips for travelers.

At the White House Thursday, President Trump was asked if Republicans should consider negotiating to end the government shutdown.

"Well, I think it's time for them to end the filibuster and just put everybody back to work," Mr. Trump said.

"You just have to remain flexible"

At Newark Airport, travelers about to fly out for the weekend told CBS News New York they are nervous about their return trip, but said they had no choice.

Maria Bonilla said she had to fly to Florida because she's already paid for a non-refundable cruise to the Bahamas from there. She said she's worried about her return trip Monday night since she has to be back at work Tuesday.

"Everybody in my office has all the vacation taken, so it's use it or lose it," Bonilla said.

"Just seeing for the first time that one of my boarding passes said it's fully refundable. That was a first. I've never seen that before. If you cancel today. That's definitely a first," North Brunswick resident Mary Azcona said.

"You just have to remain flexible when you're traveling," South Hampton resident Jay Dozier said.

Flexibility was not an option for some travelers headed to Las Vegas for concerts they had tickets to at The Sphere.

"Leaving, we're not worried. But coming back? We are," Pleasantville resident Angie Coles said.

"Deep concerns, because I just saw a notice that almost every airport's affected," Manhattan resident Gary Simon said.