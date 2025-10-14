Air traffic controllers union warns travelers at LaGuardia Airport the government shutdown is taking a toll

Frustration is growing among air traffic controllers in New York City and around the country as the government shutdown stretches into a third week.

Members of the National Air Traffic Controllers Association (NATCA) handed out flyers Tuesday morning at airports across the country, including LaGuardia Airport in Queens. They said it's part of an awareness campaign, warning travelers the shutdown is putting pressure on staffing and safety.

Union says shutdown is making staffing shortage worse

Tuesday was the first day since the shutdown began that they started receiving partial paychecks. If the shutdown continues, they said they could soon have to work without pay at all, causing added stress and safety concerns.

The NATCA, the union representing nearly 20,000 air traffic controllers, distributed a leaflet at LaGuardia and several other airports. The flyers warn that the government shutdown is making an already bad nationwide air traffic controllers staffing shortage even worse.

NATCA says, during the last shutdown, many controllers worked second jobs to cover their bills, leading to exhaustion. The union also says the shutdown has halted training, suspended airworthiness directives and delayed maintenance and modernization projects that keep the national air space system safe.

"This is the first day people are receiving a partial paycheck from the shutdown. It's more of a stress on the individual, because the job is stressful enough as it is, that now you're adding this factor of, hey, when am I getting that next pay check?" one union member said Tuesday morning outside LaGuardia.

"I think it's unfair. I think it's kind of stupid that disagreements cause so many things and affect so many people," said a traveler at the airport.

Impacts of the shutdown on air travel

CBS News New York reached out to the Federal Aviation Administration which said staffing shortages can lead to slowdowns but that traffic is being managed to keep operations safe.

A Transportation Security Administration spokesperson said screening continues nationwide but an extended shutdown could mean longer wait times for passengers.

Air traffic controllers are federal employees and legally barred from walking off the job.

So far, there's no timeline for a deal to end the shutdown.