How to watch the 9/11 memorial ceremony in NYC's Lower Manhattan

Brooklyn volunteer firefighters reflect on personal cost of protecting neighbors on 9/11

Thursday marks 24 years since the Sept. 11, 2001 terror attacks, when al Qaeda hijackers crashed four passenger jets into the World Trade Center, the Pentagon and a field in Shanksville, Pennsylvania.

The attacks forever changed New York City and the world.

Every year, the city - and nation - pause to remember the 2,983 people killed in the 2001 attacks and in the 1993 World Trade Center bombing. A solemn ceremony will take place at the 9/11 Memorial & Museum in Lower Manhattan, which will include six moments of silence.

It is all to fulfill the sacred promise to never forget.

What time does the 9/11 ceremony start and end?

9/11 special coverage will begin on broadcast television on CBS New York at 8:25 a.m. The ceremony will also be streamed live on CBS News New York. The ceremony is expected to conclude around 12:30 p.m.

During the ceremony, family members of those killed on 9/11 will read the names of all those who died in the terror attacks.

Timeline of the 9/11 ceremony and 6 moments of silence

7:30 a.m. - Families and guests gather at the 9/11 Memorial & Museum

8:25 a.m. - Special coverage of the 9/11 ceremony begins on CBS News New York

8:40 a.m. - Procession including the flag, pipers and drummers

8:44 a.m. - Singing of the Star Spangled Banner

8:46 a.m. - First moment of silence, marking the moment the the North Tower was struck by hijacked Flight 11

8:48 a.m. - Reading of the names begins

9:03 a.m. - Second moment of silence, marking the moment the South Tower was struck by hijacked Flight 175

9:37 a.m. - Third moment of silence, marking the moment the Pentagon was struck by hijacked Flight 77

9:59 a.m. - Fourth moment of silence, marking the moment the South Tower fell

10:03 a.m. - Fifth moment of silence, marking the moment hijacked Flight 93 crashed in Shanksville, Penn.

10:28 a.m. - Sixth moment of silence, marking the moment the North Tower fell

Approximately 12:15 p.m. - Taps will be performed at the conclusion of the reading of the names, concluding the ceremony

3:00 p.m. - 9/11 Memorial & Museum reopens to the public

Street closures for 9/11 ceremony

The 9/11 Memorial & Museum is located at the World Trade Center site in Lower Manhattan. The museum closes early Wednesday and is not open to guests Thursday, so the victims' loved ones can visit privately.

Drivers should plan for the following street closures around the area:

Areas bounded by Barclay Street on the North; Rector Street on the South; Broadway on the East; West Street on the West (All Inclusive)

Liberty Street between West Street and South End Avenue

Albany Street between West Street and South End Avenue

West Thames Street between West Street and South End Avenue

South End Avenue between Liberty Street and West Thames Street

Battery Place between West Thames Street and 3rd Place

3rd Place between Battery Place and Little West Street

Little West Street between 3rd Place and Battery Place

The memorial comes amid the United Nations General Assembly, which may bring additional closures to the East Side of Manhattan.