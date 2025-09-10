Charlie Kirk shot at Utah campus event, university says
Conservative activist and Turning Point USA co-founder Charlie Kirk was shot Wednesday at an event at Utah Valley University, the school said in a statement.
A Turning Point USA staffer said Kirk was shot in the neck and is currently at a local hospital. His condition is unknown.
A person who was taken into custody has been released, the university said.
Kirk was speaking to students from an outdoor tent when he was shot. A Utah Valley University alert said a single shot was fired.
The FBI is responding to the scene.
Kirk is a close ally of President Trump, who posted on social media about it.
Witness claims alleged Charlie Kirk shooter yelled "I'd do it again"
An eyewitness to the shooting of conservative activist Charlie Kirk in Utah on Wednesday said the alleged shooter yelled, "I'd do it again." CBS News justice correspondent Scott MacFarlane has more.
Utah Valley University says campus closed, classes canceled until further notice
Utah Valley University has closed the campus and canceled classes, it announced on social media.
"Those on campus, secure in place until police officers can escort you safely off campus," the university said. "We ask for your patience throughout this process. We are providing updates as best as possible. This is an ongoing and unfolding event."
Kirk hospitalized after shot to the neck, Turning Point USA staffer says
Kirk was shot in the neck, Turning Point USA chief marketing officer Marina Minas told CBS News.
"He was shot in the neck. He's at the hospital," Minas said.
No formal update has been given on his medical condition.
Former Vice President Kamala Harris condemns shooting at Kirk event
Former Vice President Kamala Harris joined a growing chorus of Democrats denouncing the attack at Utah Valley University and said she and her husband, Doug Emhoff, are praying for Kirk and his family.
"I am deeply disturbed by the shooting in Utah. Doug and I send our prayers to Charlie Kirk and his family," Harris wrote on X.
She continued: "Let me be clear: Political violence has no place in America. I condemn this act, and we all must work together to ensure this does not lead to more violence."
Charlie Kirk shooting witness says she saw "blood pouring out everywhere"
Raydon DeChene, an eyewitness to the shooting at Utah Valley University, joined CBS News to describe what she saw.
Pelosi: "Political violence has absolutely no place in our nation"
House Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi condemned the shooting in a post on X, calling it "reprehensible."
"Political violence has absolutely no place in our nation," she said. "All Americans should pray for Charlie Kirk's recovery and hold the entire UVU community in our hearts as they endure the trauma of this gun violence."
Pelosi, whose husband Paul Pelosi was bludgeoned with a hammer by a man who broke into Pelosi's San Francisco home in 2022, has frequently condemned political violence.
Kirk's "Prove Me Wrong" debates
The event at Utah Valley University featured a "Prove Me Wrong" table, a series that Kirk hosts at colleges. Turning Point USA describes the events as a "bold, on-the-ground debate series" featuring Kirk, during which he invites students to challenge his beliefs on politics and culture.
During the often-raucous events, which can stretch out for over an hour, Kirk sits at a table and argues with a succession of people — more often than not, left-leaning college students — about everything from recent Trump administration moves to abstract views on immigration to abortion.
Some of the topics Kirk has debated with students include dismantling the Department of Education, the Second Amendment and firearms restrictions, and universal health care.
The back-and-forths between Kirk and each sparring partner sometimes last several minutes, as Kirk and his adversary try to stump each other.
Clips from Kirk's rapid-fire debates travel widely on social media, frequently racking up millions of views on TikTok and other platforms.
Kirk is a prolific debater: Turning Point USA is scheduled to visit 10 college campuses over the next two months, more than half of which will feature "Prove Me Wrong" tables.
The next "Prove Me Wrong" table event was set to take place Sept. 18 at Colorado State University in Fort Collins, Colorado.
Utah Valley University confirms Kirk hit and suspect in custody
Utah Valley University confirmed on social media that a shot was fired at Kirk during the event on its campus and he was hit. The school said a suspect is in custody.
"Today at about 12:10 a shot was fired at the visiting speaker, Charlie Kirk. He was hit and taken from the location by his security. Campus police is investigating, a suspect is in custody," the university said.
The school did not provide information about Kirk's condition.
Newsom calls attack "disgusting, vile and reprehensible"
California Gov. Gavin Newsom, a Democrat, condemned the shooting. Newsom hosted Kirk on his podcast, "This is Gavin Newsom," earlier this year.
"The attack on Charlie Kirk is disgusting, vile, and reprehensible. In the United States of America, we must reject political violence in EVERY form," the governor wrote.
Jeffries says "political violence is never acceptable"
House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries said in a post on X in response to the shooting at Utah Valley University that "political violence is NEVER acceptable. My thoughts and prayers are with Charlie Kirk and his family."
Trump calls for prayers for Kirk
President Trump posted on Truth Social calling for prayers for Kirk, joining a chorus of leaders asking for prayers for the conservative activist.
"We must all pray for Charlie Kirk, who has been shot. A great guy from top to bottom. GOD BLESS HIM!" Mr. Trump said.
Kirk, who has advised the president on important matters like Cabinet picks, is also a close friend of Donald Trump Jr.
Kirk was speaking at an event for his organization in Utah
Kirk, 31, was participating in an event at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah, as part of Turning Point USA's "The American Comeback Tour," according to the group's website.
Kirk is the founder and CEO of Turning Points USA, a conservative organization for young people. He was hosting a "Prove Me Wrong Table" at the event, where Kirk debates attendees.
A petition on Change.org sought to prevent Kirk from speaking at the university.
What to know about Kirk
Kirk co-founded Turning Point USA in 2012, and the organization aims to "identity, educate, train and organize students to promote the principles of fiscal responsibility, free markets and limited government," according to its website.
The organization has more than 250,000 student members and has a presence on more than 3,500 high school and college campuses.
Kirk chaired the group Students for Trump in 2020 and has wide reach on social media, with more than 5.2 million followers on X. He also hosts "The Charlie Kirk Show" podcast.
Kirk is tremendously influential among young conservatives and has traveled with Vice President JD Vance. He has also met with President Trump at the White House.
Kirk had posted on X just before he was shot
Minutes before reports that Kirk had been shot, he had posted on X "Utah Valley University is FIRED UP and READY for the first stop back on the American Comeback Tour." The post showed a crowded quad and the tent where he had been speaking.
The X post was deleted following reports of his shooting.
Vance urges prayers for Kirk
In a post on social media, Vice President JD Vance wrote, "Say a prayer for Charlie Kirk, a genuinely good guy and a young father." Kirk has said he has two children.
Utah Sen. Mike Lee, a Republican, said on social media that he is "tracking the situation at Utah Valley University closely."
"Please join me in praying for Charlie Kirk and the students gathered there," he wrote in a post on X.
University says a suspect is in custody
Utah Valley University said in a website alert that a suspect is in custody after a single shot was fired on the campus.
"A single shot was fired on campus toward a visiting speaker. Police are investigating now, suspect in custody," the post says.
Patel says FBI monitoring shooting at Utah Valley University
FBI Director Kash Patel said the bureau of "closely monitoring" reports of the shooting at Utah Valley University.
"Our thoughts are with Charlie, his loved ones, and everyone affected. Agents will be on the scene quickly and the FBI stands in full support of the ongoing response and investigation," Patel wrote on social media.
Utah governor condemns violence at Charlie Kirk event at Utah university
Utah Gov. Spencer Cox said he has been briefed by law enforcement following the "violence directed" at Kirk during his appearance at Utah Valley University.
"Those responsible will be held fully accountable. Violence has no place in our public life," Cox, a Republican, wrote on X. "Americans of every political persuasion must unite in condemning this act. Our prayers are with Charlie, his family, and all those affected."