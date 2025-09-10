Advocates seek to expand health program for 9/11 survivors. Here's what they want.

New York City and the nation are getting ready to mark 24 years since the September 11, 2001 terror attacks.

As the city honors the victims, advocates will be calling on Congress to pass new legislation to help the survivors.

New York City Council members, including Linda Lee, and first responder advocate John Feal will join other 9/11 heroes for a news conference Wednesday morning on the steps of City Hall.

Advocates push to update World Trade Center Health Program

A bill introduced back in February would help ensure funding to care for 9/11 first responders and other survivors.

The 9/11 Responder and Survivor Health Funding Correction Act of 2025 would modify the World Trade Center Health Program by updating the formula used to determine the program's annual funding and it would authorize mental health providers to conduct particular evaluations.

Advocates say the World Trade Center Health Program is a critical source of assistance for 120,000 responders and survivors of 9/11. They say the current funding is not keeping up with the anticipated costs of the program's services.

"Many of those are going undiagnosed, because either the adequate testing or the adequate funding isn't there for us to get this early detection that might have a better outcome. It's happening in very young people," James Brosi, President of the FDNY Uniformed Fire Officers Association, told CBS News New York. "Of the near-40 people that went on the wall yesterday, almost 10 of them were in their early 50s or mid-50s."

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand is also demanding Congress fully fund the World Trade Center Health Program in any upcoming funding package.

FDNY adds 39 names to WTC Memorial Wall

NYC Mayor Eric Adams speaks during a World Trade Center Memorial Wall dedication at the FDNY Headquarters on September 09, 2025 in New York City. Michael M. Santiago / Getty Images

More than 400 FDNY members have now died of 9/11-related illnesses, compared to the 343 who were killed in the attacks.

The department added 39 names to the World Trade Center Memorial Wall on Tuesday, honoring those who died related to their work in the rescue and recovery efforts at Ground Zero.

"We promise to 'never forget,' and we mean it," said FDNY Commissioner Robert Tucker. "God bless our fallen and their families. God bless all of our members who continue to suffer from World Trade Center illness."

Also Tuesday, crews tested out the annual 9/11 Memorial and Museum Tribute in Light, where two 48-foot boxes of light symbolize the Twin Towers. The lights will be on from dusk Thursday to dawn Friday.

CBS News New York will have live coverage of Thursday's memorial ceremony starting at 8:25 a.m.