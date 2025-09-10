President Trump to attend Yankees-Tigers game tomorrow. Here's what ticketholders should know.

President Trump will be in attendance at tomorrow night's Yankees-Tigers game at Yankee Stadium, the Yankees and the White House announced Wednesday.

The team said there will be a pregame ceremony to recognize the victims and heroes of 9/11. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

Enhanced security at Yankee Stadium on Thursday

Ticketholders should expect enhanced security measures when arriving at Yankee Stadium.

Gates will open at 4 p.m., and fans are encouraged to arrive as early as possible. Street closures and limited parking are also expected, so fans are urged to use mass transit.

Fans will be limited to one "clutch-type" bag no bigger than 4.5 inches by 6.5 inches. No bags larger than that will be allowed inside. Ticketholders are encouraged to try to limit what they bring into the stadium to whatever fits in their pockets.

All bags and personal items will be inspected.

Bottles, cans and reusable water bottles will not be allowed in Yankee Stadium, nor will any liquids.

Guests cannot bring laptops or tablets into the stadium.

The Yankees say some areas inside and outside the stadium may become restricted before, during or after the game.