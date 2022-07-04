4th of July in NYC means Nathan's hot dog eating contest, followed by Macy's fireworks

NEW YORK -- From backyard barbecues to the Macy's 4th of July fireworks show, families in the Tri-State Area are gearing up to celebrate Independence Day.

As CBS2's John Dias reports, no celebration would be complete without the Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest in Coney Island.

Organizers say the event dates back to 1916. The pandemic forced it to alternate locations for the last two years, but it's back at its rightful home this year.

To earn a seat at the table, eaters must be among the top ranked in the world or place in two qualifying events.

"I really feed off the screaming and the yelling and the cheers. It's a great feeling," first ranked female eater Miki Sudo told CBS2.

As the contest returns for the first time in three years, 25,000 fans are expected at Surf and Stillwell.

"It is a real contest, it's incredibly hard fought. But it's also very light hearted, very fun, very silly. And it's just perfect for the Fourth of July," said George Shea.

No one is more ready than Joey Chestnut, the undisputed 14-time holder of the Yellow Mustard Belt, who is returning to defend his title. He sets a new record seemingly every year, but this year, the champ is hurt.

"I think I feel better than I look. I look pretty rough with the leg, but I'm going to go out there, I'm going to go out hungry and I'm going to eat," he told CBS2. "It's something I love doing, and it's Fourth of July, and I'm going to push it."

From dramatic and daring eating, to dazzling displays in the sky, the annual Macy's Fourth of July fireworks show also returns for the 46th year.

In Manhattan's East River, the fireworks are being loaded onto five barges positioned between East 32nd and East 42nd streets, with prime viewing locations in Brooklyn, Manhattan and Queens.

"This is our opportunity to be back on the streets of New York City, above in the skies of New York City, really collectively as one community to enjoy a bit of fireworks," said Executive Producer Will Cross. "You've got 25 minutes of action-packed fireworks ahead."

The show designer said 20 different color combinations, including pastels, like fuchsia, magenta and lime, will light the sky to the soundtrack of jazz, salsa and patriotic tunes.

Read More: How to keep pets calm during fireworks shows

"We're going to have over 48,000 aerial shells and effects -- I think we're closer to about 60,000," designer Gary Souza said. "We're going to have a mushroom, a tall hat-shaped firework, we're also going to have a whistling jellyfish and the usual happy face."

The hot dog eating contest kicks off at 11 a.m., and the fireworks show starts around 9:25 p.m.

Sixteen men and 12 women are expected to compete in the hot dog contest. Last year, Chestnut consumed 76 hot dogs and buns in 10 minutes, and female winner Michelle Lesco ate 30.75 hot dogs and buns.