4 retired firefighters die of 9/11-related illnesses days apart

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- The New York City firefighting community lost four members last month of 9/11-related illnesses. 

The retired firefighters all died in a four-day period near the end of May. 

Their names were Michael Verzi, Robert Reynolds, Vincent Mandala and John McCauley. 

The FDNY did not detail their ailments, but said they suffered from long-term illnesses that affected many first responders who worked at Ground Zero. 

The department said 287 members have now died of illnesses related to that work. 

First published on June 3, 2022 / 7:46 AM

