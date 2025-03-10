Grandmother of 3-year-old dead at Brooklyn hospital says she's "coming for" whoever's responsible

Distraught grandmother speaks out after 3-year-old's death in Brooklyn

The grandmother of a 3-year-old who died at a Brooklyn hospital says she's "coming for" whoever's responsible for her grandson's death.

The unconscious child was dropped off at the hospital at 11:30 a.m. Sunday by an unidentified woman. Police say the boy was covered in bruises on his face and body, and was pronounced dead moments later. Police say the woman left quickly, getting into a car driven by an unidentified man. They drove away down Clarkson Avenue. Police are searching for them.

The boy's grandmother and godmother went to SUNY Downstate Hospital Monday morning to identify they child's body and assist in the ongoing investigation into how he died.

The boy's grandmother, Kayatta Foster, was distraught and looking for answers.

"Whoever did this to my grandson, the grandmother is coming for y'all," she told CBS News New York.

Police sources say the New York City medical examiner has been unable to determine the cause of death, pending the results of an autopsy. According to the medical examiner's preliminary examination, the child appeared to have signs of rigor mortis, indicating the child may have been dead for some time.

We are waiting on more information from the NYPD.