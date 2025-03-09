3-year-old dies at New York City hospital after being dropped off by 2 unidentified people, police say

Police searching for 2 people accused of leaving 3-year-old at hospital to die

A police investigation is underway following the death of a 3-year-old in Brooklyn.

The NYPD said it responded to a 911 call for an unconscious child at University Hospital at Downstate in Prospect Lefferts Gardens at around 11:30 a.m. on Sunday. There, officers were told the little boy had been brought to the hospital by a man and a woman who then fled in a car.

Police said the 3-year-old had visible bruising on his body, and was later pronounced dead.

Police are now reviewing surveillance video to try and identify the man and the woman, as well as the vehicle the drove off in.

The city medical examiner will determine the little boy's cause of death.