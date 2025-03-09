Watch CBS News
Local News

3-year-old dies at New York City hospital after being dropped off by 2 unidentified people, police say

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Police searching for 2 people accused of leaving 3-year-old at hospital to die
Police searching for 2 people accused of leaving 3-year-old at hospital to die 00:38

A police investigation is underway following the death of a 3-year-old in Brooklyn.

The NYPD said it responded to a 911 call for an unconscious child at University Hospital at Downstate in Prospect Lefferts Gardens at around 11:30 a.m. on Sunday. There, officers were told the little boy had been brought to the hospital by a man and a woman who then fled in a car.

Police said the 3-year-old had visible bruising on his body, and was later pronounced dead.

Police are now reviewing surveillance video to try and identify the man and the woman, as well as the vehicle the drove off in.

The city medical examiner will determine the little boy's cause of death.

CBS New York Team

The CBS New York Team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you New York web coverage on cbsnews.com.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.