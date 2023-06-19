Suspect wanted for slashing 3 women in Manhattan subway

NEW YORK -- A suspect is wanted after two women were slashed at a subway station on the Upper East Side and one on a train in Lower Manhattan.

Police said a man attacked two women Sunday at the 86th Street and Lexington Avenue station, before he attacked a third woman on a 4 train.

Just after 4 p.m., the man approached a 19-year-old woman getting off a 4 train at 86th Street and slashed her right leg with a sharp object as she walked up the stairs, police said.

Then, he went up to a 48-year-old woman on the southbound platform and slashed her in the right leg from behind, according to police.

"That's crazy. That's scary. I literally walk here like everyday, and I take the subway almost everyday," said Cristina Baquerizo, who lives on the Upper East Side.

"Just being more vigilant. That's all I can do. It's New York, unfortunately," said Sheila Santiago.

Next, police said the suspect boarded a southbound 4 train, approached a 28-year-old woman sitting and slashed her left leg as the train approached the Brooklyn Bridge-City Hall station.

Related Story: Man dies after being found unconscious with stab wounds on subway in Manhattan

The suspect got off the train and fled through the Chambers Street exit, according to investigators.

The women were all taken to hospitals to be treated. They were expected to be OK.

This year, felony assaults in the subway system are down, according to NYPD. There were 269 in 2022 and 248 in 2023, so far. Updated statistics are expected Tuesday.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.