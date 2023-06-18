Police: Man stabbed after argument on subway in Brooklyn

NEW YORK -- Police are investigating another stabbing in the subway system.

The latest happened early Sunday morning in Bushwick, Brooklyn.

Police say two men got into an argument on a Manhattan-bound J train around 2:15 a.m. That's when police say the attacker stabbed the victim in the torso. The suspect then took off at the Myrtle Avenue-Broadway station.

The victim was taken to a local hospital in stable condition.

This is the second subway stabbing being investigated this weekend.

Read more: Man dies after being found unconscious with stab wounds on subway in Manhattan

Police say 32-year-old Tavon Silver was found unconscious with stab wounds on a southbound 4 train around 4 a.m. Saturday. He was taken to Bellevue Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

No arrests have been made in either stabbing.