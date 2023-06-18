Sources: 2 women slashed at Upper East Side subway station

NEW YORK -- Sources tell CBS2 two women were slashed at a subway station on the Upper East Side on Sunday.

Video shows a police presence at the 86th Street and Lexington station around 4:30 p.m.

According to sources, the two women, ages 19 and 48, were slashed in the legs.

The victims were taken to a local hospital and are expected to be OK.

Police are still looking for the suspect.

This comes after two stabbings on subways this weekend.

Early Sunday morning, a man was stabbed in the torso on a Manhattan-bound J train in Brooklyn. He was taken to a local hospital in stable condition.

Tavon Silver, 32, was found unconscious with stab wounds on a southbound 4 train in Manhattan early Saturday morning. He was taken to Bellevue Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

No arrests have been made in either stabbing.