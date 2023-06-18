Watch CBS News
Sources: 2 women slashed at Upper East Side subway station

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- Sources tell CBS2 two women were slashed at a subway station on the Upper East Side on Sunday.

Video shows a police presence at the 86th Street and Lexington station around 4:30 p.m.

According to sources, the two women, ages 19 and 48, were slashed in the legs.

The victims were taken to a local hospital and are expected to be OK.

Police are still looking for the suspect.

This comes after two stabbings on subways this weekend.

Early Sunday morning, a man was stabbed in the torso on a Manhattan-bound J train in Brooklyn. He was taken to a local hospital in stable condition.

Tavon Silver, 32, was found unconscious with stab wounds on a southbound 4 train in Manhattan early Saturday morning. He was taken to Bellevue Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

No arrests have been made in either stabbing.

First published on June 18, 2023 / 6:19 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

