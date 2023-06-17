Man dies after being rushed from Union Square subway station with stab wounds

Subway rider dies from stab wounds after being rushed from Union Square

NEW YORK -- A man has died in Manhattan after he was apparently stabbed on the subway.

The man was found with stab wounds at the Union Square station and rushed to the hospital at around 4:30 a.m. Saturday, according to police.

Investigators said the man, 32, was riding a southbound 4 train, but it was not immediately clear when he was stabbed.

Police said another passenger on the 4 train first noticed the man's injuries.

Officers said they were not aware of any disputes on the train before the man was stabbed. His death is under investigation.

Another rider told us she's always cautious when taking the subway.

"I have my worries sometimes. You just have to be cautious and pay attention, be aware of your surroundings and try not to have confrontation. I do try to stay focused and pay attention to my surroundings," said Rhonda Charles, who was waiting for a subway later Saturday morning.