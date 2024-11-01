Excitement builds for 2024 TCS New York City Marathon at opening ceremony

NEW YORK - Thousands of runners will make their way through the streets Sunday for the 2024 TCS New York City Marathon.

It's a race like no other, where determination meets adrenaline in Central Park. Weeks of training has come down to this weekend. More than 50,000 people plan on running the 26.2 mile race, many coming from around the world.

Ahead of Sunday's race, event organizers and runners met at the finish line Friday for the traditional opening ceremony.

"It's a dream come true," one runner from France said.

"They say this is the most beautiful marathon in the world," Cristina Castillo said. She came from Peru to run in it.

"With a busy job, it's tough. But you've got to stay focused," SoHo resident and marathon runner Tariq Mundia said.

NYC Marathon more than just a race for some

Most runners share the same strength and willpower to finish, but some feel like they have more to prove, like JaCee Burns of Portland, Oregon. He was in a bad accident that left him with six broken bones.

"This is my comeback ride. I was in the hospital for almost eight days, blood clot, and I have been working hard to get to this point," she said. "I want people to know, even when you're down, even when you're having a hard time, give yourself a goal and step by step, you can do it."

Zach Friedley was born with just one leg, and is running with a guide to raise awareness for athletes with disabilities.

"We are just like athletes, like everyone else. We can race," he said.

The race starts Sunday at 8 a.m. on Staten Island. Runners will make their way through all five boroughs.