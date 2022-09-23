Study: John F. Kennedy International Airport ranks high for passenger satisfaction, Newark Liberty International Airport comes in last

NEW YORK -- Airline travelers are finding little satisfaction when it comes to navigating airports.

A new study by J.D. Power says passenger satisfaction with North American airports has fallen compared to 2021.

The highest ranked mega airports are Minneapolis-Saint Paul, San Francisco, Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County and New York's John F. Kennedy.

The lowest ranked mega airport was Newark Liberty in New Jersey.

LaGuardia Airport was the fourth-worst on the study's ranking of large airports.

The survey looked at factors including terminal facilities, flight delays and airport arrival and departure.

To view the full survey, click here.