Watch CBS News
Local News

Study: John F. Kennedy International Airport ranks high for passenger satisfaction, Newark Liberty International Airport comes in last

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Study: Passenger satisfaction with North American airports falls
Study: Passenger satisfaction with North American airports falls 00:31

NEW YORK -- Airline travelers are finding little satisfaction when it comes to navigating airports.

A new study by J.D. Power says passenger satisfaction with North American airports has fallen compared to 2021.

The highest ranked mega airports are Minneapolis-Saint Paul, San Francisco, Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County and New York's John F. Kennedy.

The lowest ranked mega airport was Newark Liberty in New Jersey.

LaGuardia Airport was the fourth-worst on the study's ranking of large airports.

The survey looked at factors including terminal facilities, flight delays and airport arrival and departure.

To view the full survey, click here.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on September 23, 2022 / 7:48 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.