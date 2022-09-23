Study: John F. Kennedy International Airport ranks high for passenger satisfaction, Newark Liberty International Airport comes in last
NEW YORK -- Airline travelers are finding little satisfaction when it comes to navigating airports.
A new study by J.D. Power says passenger satisfaction with North American airports has fallen compared to 2021.
The highest ranked mega airports are Minneapolis-Saint Paul, San Francisco, Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County and New York's John F. Kennedy.
The lowest ranked mega airport was Newark Liberty in New Jersey.
LaGuardia Airport was the fourth-worst on the study's ranking of large airports.
The survey looked at factors including terminal facilities, flight delays and airport arrival and departure.
To view the full survey, click here.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.