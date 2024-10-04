N.Y. synagogues hit with multiple bomb threats, Hochul says

NEW YORK - Multiple bomb threats were reported at synagogues across New York state, Gov. Kathy Hochul said Friday.

"After a comprehensive investigation, it has been determined these were not credible threats," Hochul said.

It comes amid the Jewish High Holy Days, as Jews celebrate Rosh Hashanah - the Jewish new year - and prepare to mark one year since Hamas attacked Israel on Oct. 7.

"These threats are horrific and unacceptable — and targeting houses of worship on one of the holiest days of the Jewish calendar is particularly craven. We will not tolerate acts of antisemitism or attempts to incite fear. New Yorkers stand united against all forms of hate and violence," Hochul said.

The NYPD has stepped up security at key locations across New York City as fighting in the Middle East continues. Hochul has also directed the New York State Police to step up patrols at sensitive locations.

Cardinal Timothy Dolan, Bishop of Brooklyn Robert Brennan express solidarity

"These should be days of rejoicing as the Jewish community celebrates the beginning of a new year, but we know that there is a somber atmosphere as we mark the one-year anniversary of the evil, heinous terrorist attack against Israel last year on October 7th. Our hearts continue to break for those whose lives were lost that terrible day, and for the innocent hostages still held in captivity in Gaza," Cardinal Timothy Dolan and Brooklyn Bishop Robert Brennan said in a statement. "But the worry of these days is not confined to the Middle East. Right here in New York and around the globe, we note with great anxiety the troubling rise in antisemitism. Allow us to say unambiguously to our Jewish friends here in New York and around the world that you are not alone. Too often in the past, we Catholics have failed to stand with you against hatred and antisemitism. Shame on us for those times! We join now with religious leaders from all faiths pledging that we will not tolerate antisemitism in any form."